Elon Musk Denies NYT Drug Abuse Claims
(MENAFN) The New York Times published a detailed exposé on Friday alleging that Elon Musk had been extensively using controlled substances during his tenure in Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, raising concerns about his behavior and fitness for public service.
According to the report, sources close to the matter described Musk’s drug usage as “far more intensely than previously known.” The piece stated that Musk regularly consumed ketamine — enough to cause potential bladder complications, a known risk of chronic use — and also allegedly took MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms. Additionally, insiders claimed he carried a pill case stocked with around 20 medications, including the stimulant Adderall.
Responding directly to the accusations, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, dismissing the claims outright: “Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.” He mentioned that he had “tried prescription ketamine a few years ago” and had already made this information public. Musk emphasized, “This [is] not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.”
The New York Times noted that it remains uncertain if Musk was using drugs when he assumed leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, an agency focused on cutting federal bureaucracy. Nevertheless, the report highlighted that while serving in this role, Musk “exhibited erratic behavior,” insulted members of the cabinet, and at one point made a contentious gesture that many perceived as a Nazi-style salute.
Tensions escalated last week when Musk declared his resignation from government service. In a statement on Thursday, he thanked Trump “for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending” and noted that DOGE would continue its initiatives even without him at the helm.
Despite Musk’s announcement, Trump responded by suggesting the billionaire hadn’t fully stepped away. “He is really not leaving,” Trump insisted, “and is going to be back and forth.” The remark came amid growing speculation about internal conflicts within the administration.
Back in March, The New York Times reported disputes between Musk and other senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio — reportedly over mass firings — and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, concerning air traffic control regulations.
Adding to the strain, Musk recently criticized a spending bill backed by Trump, claiming it would worsen the national deficit and run counter to DOGE’s core mission.
