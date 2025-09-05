Jessica Chastain Reveals She Was Inspired To Act 'Really Young'
The actress, who is thrilled that she's managed to fulfil her ambitions, told Variety: "My grandmother took me. It was the first time I realised it was a job that people could have, and after watching it, I was like, 'Oh, I'm an actor.'"
Chastain was always encouraged to follow her dreams and she admits "that helped a lot".
The actress said: "I felt it really young. Even though I dropped out of high school and went back and got my diploma later on, I was voted 'Most Talented' in our yearbook.”
“So very early on, I was getting feedback that it was something I was good at, and that helped a lot."
Chastain feels that Salome, the 2013 drama movie that also starred Hollywood legend Al Pacino, was a turning point in her career, reports co.
"It's something I think is really important for actors to learn, and it was such an example in that scenario, that one person's opinion isn't everyone else's. All of a sudden, I started from nothing to get leads, and it was because people went to see that play - and they thought I did a good job."
Chastain is now keen to "push people a little bit outside their comfort zone" with her future film projects.
She said: "There was a few years where I was saying, 'Please, can we stop saying strong female character?' The reality is biologically, women have a stronger threshold of pain than men - they give birth - so all women are strong.”
“But I'm excited to play characters that are really complex, where I'm OK if someone leaves my film and goes, 'I'm not sure I liked it.' I want to push people a little bit outside their comfort zone."
