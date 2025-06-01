Webster Backs Labuschagne To Give His Best As An Opener For Australia In WTC Final

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster has backed Marnus Labuschagne to deliver his best if he's called upon to be the opener for Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lords'.

Labuschagne has just one Test century to his name since the end of 2022 and in his ongoing stint with county side Glamorgan, has averaged just nine from three innings so far. Australia also have teenaged opener Sam Konstas in their ranks to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

“When he's at his best, he's unbelievable. His record speaks for itself. He's a hundred-maker and a game winner. I'm sure going to the top (of the batting) wouldn't phase him too much. Whoever gets the nod for that final is going to be raring to go,” Webster was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

With Cameron Green coming back to action as a specialist batter, it means Webster is in a shoot-out with him for a spot in Australia's playing eleven in the coveted clash.“He (Green) is a generational talent and a phenomenal cricketer. He's only going to get better. He's only 25, so he's got a lot of cricket ahead of him.”

“I don't know what the make-up of the top six is going to look like or which way they're going to go with in terms of all-rounders, but I'm certainly hoping we can both be in there. I like testing myself with the Dukes ball in different conditions.”

“Hopefully, I can keep putting my name in front of selectors and become hard to drop out of that XI. That's probably my main purpose coming over, to keep my game ticking over,” he elaborated.

Webster, who hit the winning runs on Test debut for Australia winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India by a 3-1 margin, signed off by calling that moment as his most memorable cricketing memory.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind. It all went so quickly, and I do wish I had soaked it up a little bit more. To be out in the middle with Travis was something I will never forget. To this day (hitting the winning runs) was my favourite cricketing moment, without a doubt. I'm very, very proud of what I've done. But it's only the start and I'm looking to build on what I've started in the Baggy Green.”