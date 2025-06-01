403
Russia Designates Recent Bridge Collapses as Terrorist Attacks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Russian Investigative Committee officially designated the recent bridge collapses in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk as acts of terrorism.
Svetlana Petrenko, the committee’s spokesperson, confirmed, "The Main Investigative Directorate, on the instructions of the chairman of the Investigative Committee, has initiated criminal cases regarding the explosions on the railway lines in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions.
These incidents have been classified as acts of terrorism."
Earlier reports from the committee detailed that two blasts occurred overnight in these areas, causing bridges to collapse. These incidents led to the derailment of passenger trains and resulted in multiple casualties.
According to the committee’s statement, "On May 31, 2025, at 10:50 p.m. (0750 GMT), on the Vygonichi-Pilshino railway section in the Bryansk region, an explosion caused the collapse of a road bridge structure."
The blast forced a passenger train, carrying 388 individuals, off the tracks. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the tragedy claimed seven lives and left 66 people injured.
At the same time, the Kursk region experienced a similar explosion on a railway bridge, which caused a passing train to crash onto the road beneath. The driver and two assistants sustained injuries, according to the committee’s report.
