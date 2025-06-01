Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Champions League Celebration in France Causes Arrests

2025-06-01 08:05:02
(MENAFN) At least two individuals lost their lives and over 500 were detained across France following celebrations after PSG decisively defeated Italy’s Milan 5-0 to secure the Champions League title last night, local media reported on Sunday.

According to a news agency, which cited the Paris prosecutor’s office, a 23-year-old man riding a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle during festivities in Paris.

Additionally, a 17-year-old teenager was fatally stabbed amid the celebrations in the southwestern town of Dax, the report noted.

Throughout the nationwide celebrations, 192 civilians, 22 police officers, and seven firefighters sustained injuries, according to the broadcaster.

In total, approximately 559 people were taken into custody, with 491 of those arrests occurring in Paris, the media outlet added.

