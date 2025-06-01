CM Fadnavis Chairs 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela Prep Meet, Assures Smooth Arrangements
The meeting was attended by seers from 13 prominent akharas along with representatives from various government agencies involved in planning the mega spiritual gathering.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Fadnavis said: "A meeting was organised regarding the Kumbh Mela, in which the 13 prominent Akharas were present. Saints, sadhus, and mahants all participated. We held discussions regarding the arrangements for the event."
He said that important aspects like event scheduling, infrastructure planning, crowd management, and the issue of pollution in the Godavari River were discussed in depth.
"The dates for the important events were also fixed, and the announcements regarding the same will soon be made...How to manage the crowd of pilgrims will also be seen. Godavari pollution was also discussed," he added.
Fadnavis further noted that every effort would be made to ensure that the 2027 Kumbh Mela is organised smoothly with a focus on cleanliness, convenience, and coordination among departments.
Mahant Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj of Abha Nirvani Akhara, also known as the Nirvani Akhara, stated that the date for the Amrit Snan would be declared soon.
Raising a significant cultural point, he echoed the demand of several seers to replace the term Shahi Snan with Amrit Snan.
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad national spokesperson, Bhakti Charan Das Maharaj, said: "The recent decision follows the precedent set during the previous Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, where the term 'Shahi Snan' was replaced with 'Amrit Snan' after extensive discussions among scholars and saints."
"The word 'Shahi' is believed to have Mughal-era origins, and many experts agreed it was inappropriate in a spiritual context. The new term reflects Indian spiritual values more accurately," he said.
In the meeting, the seers also pressed for land reservations specific to the Nashik Kumbh Mela, stronger enforcement against pollution of the sacred Godavari, and the creation of a dedicated Kumbh Mela authority to ensure better amenities for saints and devotees.
Addressing reporters, Nirmohi Akhara's Rajendra Das Maharaj said, "We pray to the sacred Godavari River that this Kumbh Mela becomes grand and divine. The arrangements of Amrit Snan and other requirements were discussed with the Chief Minister."
The 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik is expected to witness participation from millions of pilgrims and saints, like as seen in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment