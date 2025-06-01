403
Trump reacts to Macron's wife pushing his face
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump commented on the recent viral moment involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, saying that Macron is “fine” after Brigitte appeared to slap him aboard their plane.
The incident happened as the French leader and his wife arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 for their Southeast Asia trip. As the airplane door opened, Macron was seen talking to another person who is not showing to the camera when a pair of arms in red sleeves reached out and pushed his face, covering his mouth as well as jaw. Macron took a pulled back being smiley, and waved once he realized cameras were present. Brigitte, dressed in red, soon joined him. Macron offered his arm, which she declined, and the pair descended the stairs together.
When asked on Friday if he had any advice for Macron regarding the incident, Trump joked, “Make sure the door remains closed.”
Additionally, he said, “that was not good,” and mentioned that he had spoken with Macron about it afterward. “He’s fine, they’re fine,” Trump said.
“They’re two really good people I know very well,” he continued. “I don’t know what that was all about.”
Macron brushed off the moment, telling reporters that it was just the couple “having fun.”
He also spoke about two other videos that had recently attracted online speculation and stated “a lot of lunatics are spending their days interpreting all these videos.”
One clip, recorded on a train headed to Ukraine, had Macron alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In the video, Macron briefly concealed a small item, prompting baseless social media rumors of drug use—a claim dismissed by French officials.
Another video, filmed at the European Political Community summit in Albania two weeks earlier, depicted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger while they were seated, which some observers took as a sign of dominance.
Macron confirmed the authenticity of all three videos but brushed aside the conspiracy theories surrounding them.
He and Brigitte have been married since 2007. The couple first met in his hometown of Amiens, where she was his teacher. Brigitte is 24 years older than Macron.
