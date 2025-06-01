403
Canadian Wildfires Displace Thousands
(MENAFN) Massive wildfires sweeping through western and central Canada have triggered the evacuation of over 26,000 individuals, as reported by government sources and news outlets.
These evacuations affect various communities throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, highlighting the growing severity of the wildfire crisis.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre revealed that, as of Sunday, 187 wildfires were active nationwide, with 97 labeled as “out of control.”
These uncontrollable blazes continue to endanger communities and overwhelm local resources.
Local media, referencing statements from regional authorities, noted that more than 17,000 residents in Manitoba have been forced to leave their homes, alongside 8,000 in Saskatchewan and an additional 1,300 in Alberta.
The widespread evacuations reflect the extensive reach of the fires.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the situation via a statement on X, confirming that he had called together the federal Incident Response Group in light of the worsening wildfires.
The escalating emergency has resulted in evacuations and the involvement of the military to assist affected populations.
Carney stated that members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been dispatched to aid in aerial evacuations in Manitoba, specifically for the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation community.
He also confirmed that the national government will match contributions made to the Red Cross for areas impacted by the fires and is collaborating with provincial governments and Indigenous leaders to safeguard communities.
“The scale and complexity of these air evacuations cannot be overstated,” Carney emphasized in his message.
Evacuation shelters have been set up throughout Manitoba, including one in the town of Winkler, located approximately 12 miles from the US border.
Reports indicate that smoke from the fires has crossed into the United States, resulting in air quality warnings in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes areas.
In response to the growing crisis, the US Department of Agriculture announced on Saturday that it has deployed a firefighting aircraft and 150 personnel to Alberta to support containment efforts.
