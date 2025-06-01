403
Voting Kicks Off in Poland’s Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Voting kicked off Sunday in Poland’s critical presidential runoff, where nearly 29 million eligible voters are deciding between the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki. This election has tightened into a fiercely competitive battle.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will remain accessible until 9 p.m., as confirmed by the National Electoral Commission.
The need for this runoff arose because neither contender achieved a majority—over 50%—in the first round held on May 18, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.31%.
In that initial round, 53-year-old Trzaskowski edged ahead with 31.36% of the vote, while 42-year-old Nawrocki closely followed, securing 29.54%.
Analysts warn the election’s final result could decisively shape Poland’s future political landscape and its ties with the European Union.
