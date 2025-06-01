Summer Outdoor Work Restrictions Take Effect In Qatar Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As temperatures soar across the country, Qatar's annual summer ban on working in open spaces takes effect today, June 1, 2025.

To protect workers from dangers of heat stress, Ministry of Labour announced a prohibition on working outdoors from 10am to 3:30pm. This regulation will remain in effect until September 15, when temperatures are expected to improve.

Additionally, all delivery systems using motorcycles and bikes have also been suspended during the same hours starting today until September 15, 2025.

Delivery companies, during this period, will only be allowed to use cars to perform their services during the day as stated previously, from 10pm to 3:30pm.

The Ministry defines outdoor workplace as those where workers are directly exposed to weather conditions such as solar radiation, humidity and heat.

To ensure compliance, the Labour Inspection Departments will conduct frequent site visits. In cases of violations, workplaces may face partial or complete shutdowns.



