Summer Outdoor Work Restrictions Take Effect In Qatar Today
Doha, Qatar: As temperatures soar across the country, Qatar's annual summer ban on working in open spaces takes effect today, June 1, 2025.
To protect workers from dangers of heat stress, Ministry of Labour announced a prohibition on working outdoors from 10am to 3:30pm. This regulation will remain in effect until September 15, when temperatures are expected to improve.
Additionally, all delivery systems using motorcycles and bikes have also been suspended during the same hours starting today until September 15, 2025.
Delivery companies, during this period, will only be allowed to use cars to perform their services during the day as stated previously, from 10pm to 3:30pm.
The Ministry defines outdoor workplace as those where workers are directly exposed to weather conditions such as solar radiation, humidity and heat.
To ensure compliance, the Labour Inspection Departments will conduct frequent site visits. In cases of violations, workplaces may face partial or complete shutdowns.Read Also
-
Ministry of Awqaf wins Digital Transformation Award at Google Cloud Summit Doha
ICC Qatar launches Environment & Energy Commission
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment