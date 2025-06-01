Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports via the CBI. According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to May 31. As for CBI, $1 equals 611,566 rials, and one euro is 693,969 rials, while on May 31, one euro was 680,802 rials.

Currency Rial on June 1 Rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 611,566 600,007 1 British pound GBP 823,026 808,053 1 Swiss franc CHF 743,646 728,912 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,752 62,526 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,030 58,742 1 Danish krone DKK 93,030 91,268 1 Indian rupee INR 7,152 7,013 1 UAE Dirham AED 166,526 163,378 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,987,806 1,955,008 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 216,970 212,845 100 Japanese yen JPY 424,540 416,084 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 77,997 76,521 1 Omani rial OMR 1,588,955 1,559,205 1 Canadian dollar CAD 445,054 436,437 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 364,501 358,214 1 South African rand ZAR 34,011 33,272 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,598 15,289 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,871 7,630 1 Qatari riyal QAR 168,013 164,837 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,678 45,835 1 Syrian pound SYP 47 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 393,392 385,996 1 Saudi riyal SAR 163,084 160,002 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,626,505 1,595,763 1 Singapore dollar SGD 473,590 465,042 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 498,790 491,379 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,432 20,064 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 291 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 446,793 438,125 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,694 109,798 1 Chinese yuan CNY 84,951 83,339 100 Thai baht THB 1,864,596 1,827,219 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 143,668 140,989 1,000 South Korean won KRW 442,323 434,379 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 862,575 846,272 1 euro EUR 693,969 680,802 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 119,789 117,438 1 Georgian lari GEL 223,738 219,688 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,528 36,702 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,812 8,614 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 186,738 183,210 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 359,745 352,945 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,96,412 1,075,509 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,433 60,031 1 Turkmen manat TMT 174,689 170,998 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,323 6,202

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,719 rials and $1 costs 711,809 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,718 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.