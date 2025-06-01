DTALE Opens First Store In Saudi Arabia

Daraghmeh Brothers Company (Daraghmeh Bros Co), a leading fashion and apparel company in the region, has announced the grand opening of the first DTALE store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The store officially opened its doors on Thursday, May 29, at Riyadh's iconic Hayat Mall.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Jordanian Ambassador in Riyadh, Dr. Haytham Abu Al-Foul, alongside embassy officials, distinguished guests, media representatives, and social media influencers.

The spacious new store features a wide range of collections, including women's, men's, and children's fashion, offering stylish selections for the entire family.

This launch marks a strategic milestone in Daraghmeh Brothers' regional expansion efforts, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering premium brands and contemporary designs that resonate with the refined tastes of Gulf consumers. The new store will showcase a carefully curated selection of DTALE's standout fashion pieces, blending elegance and modernity to offer shoppers a truly unique retail experience.

The opening also reflects the company's bold vision to enter the Saudi market, one of the most dynamic and promising fashion and retail destinations in the region.

Established in 1984 in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Daraghmeh Bros Co is a household name in the fashion and apparel industry. With over 40 years of expertise, the company has become a trusted leader, offering stylish, high-quality clothing that caters to all age groups and family members. Their collections consistently combine heritage and modernity, upholding the highest standards of quality and design.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raafat Daraghmeh stated:“Launching our operations in Riyadh is a significant milestone in our growth journey. We take great pride in our rich heritage and decades-long expertise in fashion retail, and we're excited to bring our distinctive collections, known for their superior quality, modern design, and exceptional value, to customers in Saudi Arabia and the wider region under the DTALE brand.”

He added:“DTALE will continue to offer fashion-forward products that meet the evolving preferences of our customers, while staying true to the brand's core values of quality and innovation.”

