Champions League: Two Dead, 559 Arrested After PSG's Victory Over Inter Milan, French Ministry Says

2025-06-01 05:01:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Champions League Final: As fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) victory over Inter Milan, two people died, and 559 people were arrested during the celebrations, according to an AFP report, citing the French interior ministry on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

