UAE President, Lebanese Head Of State Discuss Regional Developments Over Phone

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun reiterated the importance of stability and security across the region and said that it was vital to promote peace.

The two leaders spoke over the phone on Saturday, May 31 during which they discussed relations between the two countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam was in Dubai for the Arab Media Summit during which he expressed deep gratitude to the UAE and President Sheikh Mohamed for fulfilling promises to allow Emiratis to return to their“second home” Lebanon.

“Lebanon does not forget the gestures of our brothers in the Arabian Gulf.” Dr. Salam had said.

The Lebanese premier said that approximately 190,000 Lebanese citizens live and work in the UAE.

UAE and Lebanon agreed to allow citizens to travel after taking the necessary measures to facilitate movement between the two countries and establishing appropriate mechanisms.

UAE citizens were allowed to travel to Lebanon effective May 7 but prior registration on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Twajudi platform is mandatory.