Indonesia Devastating Landslides Leave Seventeen Dead, Eight Missing

2025-06-01 04:00:41
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating landslide that struck a quarry in West Java, Indonesia, climbed to 17 by Saturday, with eight individuals still unaccounted for, according to emergency officials.

“Three bodies were found by rescuers today, so we will search for 8 others,” stated Mamang Fatmono, the acting head of operations at the provincial search and rescue agency.

In response to the worsening situation, authorities ramped up their rescue efforts. The number of personnel deployed from the regional search and rescue unit was increased from 10 on Friday to 27 by Saturday, Fatmono confirmed.

Rescue operations remain perilous as the risk of additional landslides looms over the Gunung Kuda mining site, located in Bobos village, Cirebon Regency. The unstable terrain continues to endanger both trapped victims and emergency responders.

Officials have not yet confirmed what triggered the initial landslide, but the combination of loose soil and recent weather conditions is believed to be a factor. Teams on the ground remain committed to locating the missing and preventing further casualties.

