'Stranger Things' Final Season To Release In Three Parts Beginning November
The streaming platform and the makers revealed the release date for the 5th and final season of the mega hit show, created by the Duffer Brothers, reports 'Variety'.
The final season is coming in three parts, the first part is set to debut on November 26, the second December 25, and the series finale December 31.
As per 'Variety', the entire cast is back for the three-volume 'Stranger Things' Season 5: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.
'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in a mysterious role. 'Stranger Things' Season 4 premiered back in summer 2022 in two parts, released separately in May and July. The episodes were supersized, all over 60 minutes, and the final episode of Part 2 was more than two hours long.
It ended with an all-out battle against the evil Vecna and the Demogorgons in the Upside Down, where the beloved newcomer Eddie Munson sacrificed himself to save the gang. Vecna is weakened in the aftermath, but remains powerful enough to spread the Upside Down into Hawkins. Everyone in the main cast survives, but Max is left in a coma after Vecna controlled her body.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment