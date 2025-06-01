403
Google Cloud Summit Doha Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Local Region, Showcasing AI Breakthroughs and Qatar's Digital Momentum
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DOHA, QATAR – May 29, 2025 – Today, Google Cloud hosted its second annual Google Cloud Summit in Doha, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, bringing together over 1,500 industry leaders, developers, and IT professionals. The Summit marks two years of the Google Cloud Doha region empowering local innovation and is set to explore the latest advancements in AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies. The event featured significant discussions and announcements on strategic collaborations, including key developments with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) aimed at advancing Qatar's digital transformation journey.
The Google Cloud Summit Doha showcased the vibrant tech ecosystem in Qatar and Google Cloud’s commitment to it. Attendees experienced keynotes from Google Cloud executives and Qatari leaders, gained insights into transformative AI technologies like Gemini, AI Agents, and NotebookLM, heard compelling customer success stories, and participated in deep-dive sessions on data management and cybersecurity. This ongoing partnership with Qatar is poised to play a vital role in building a resilient, secure, and digitally advanced ecosystem in the nation.
Mr. Sami Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, stated: "Our collaboration with Google Cloud has served as a key enabler in Qatar’s journey toward a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. Since the launch of the Doha cloud region two years ago, this collaboration has yielded tangible outcomes that directly support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing digital infrastructure, delivering scalable and secure government services, and building a future-ready digital workforce."
Mr. Sami added that "by providing access to cutting-edge cloud technologies, Google Cloud is empowering entities alike to innovate, improve service delivery, and accelerate progress across key sectors. Their contributions in areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics are also playing a pivotal role in developing local digital talent and equipping our workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow’s challenges. We are eager to continue this productive partnership, further solidifying Qatar's digital future and working in tandem to realize the ambitious goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030."
Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager, Google Cloud Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, said: "Today’s Google Cloud Summit in Doha marks a truly pivotal moment in our Qatari journey, celebrating two years of our local cloud region and our strong partnerships. We are deeply honored by the continued collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and their trust in Google Cloud. This success is a shared achievement, magnified by the crucial contributions of all our partners and the inspiring innovation of our customers who join us in celebrating today. Together, by providing our advanced AI, data analytics, and secure cloud infrastructure through our local Doha region, we are committed to accelerating Qatar's digital transformation, empowering its public services, and energizing its dynamic digital economy."
The Summit also highlighted how a diverse range of leading Qatari organizations are leveraging Google Cloud for their transformation journeys. These include Al Jazeera Media Network (AJMN), Aspire, beIN MEDIA GROUP, Media City Qatar, Ministry of Endowment & Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), Ministry of Labour, Ooredoo Group, Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar Airways, Qatar Foundation Pre-University Education, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), Snoonu, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) among many others who are driving innovation across various sectors.
