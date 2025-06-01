Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSG Clinches Inter to Secure First-Ever Champions League Title

2025-06-01 01:32:45
(MENAFN) In a historic night for French football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a dominant performance to clinch their first UEFA Champions League title, dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday.

The long-awaited breakthrough came with style and authority at the 2025 Champions League Final, where PSG erased years of heartbreak and near misses by sweeping aside the Italian giants with a commanding five-goal shutout.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring early, putting PSG ahead in the 12th minute and igniting celebrations among the club’s loyal supporters. Just eight minutes later, rising star Désiré Doué doubled the lead with a precise strike. The 19-year-old wasn’t done, adding his second and PSG’s third goal in the 63rd minute, further tightening the Parisians' grip on the match.

As Inter struggled to respond, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke through in the 73rd minute, stretching the lead to an almost insurmountable four goals. The final blow came from 18-year-old midfielder Senny Mayulu, who capped off the rout with a cool finish in the 86th minute.

The match showcased PSG’s attacking prowess and tactical superiority, as the French champions left no doubt about their claim to Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.

For a club that has spent over a decade chasing Champions League glory with significant investment and global talent, this emphatic victory marks a turning point.

