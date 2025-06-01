403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flooding in Nigeria Claims 151 Lives
(MENAFN) The fatality count from devastating floods in Mokwa, a town situated in the north-central region of Nigeria's Niger State, has risen to 151, as confirmed by local officials on Saturday.
This announcement came after relentless rainfall that began late Wednesday and extended into Thursday, triggering extensive damage across the area.
Ibrahim Hussaini, the representative for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), provided the latest update.
The intense rainstorm led to severe destruction, sweeping away buildings and damaging critical infrastructure, including roads and a pair of bridges.
According to Hussaini, “The current death toll is 151. 3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away.”
Mokwa serves as a vital commercial corridor linking southern merchants with agricultural producers in the north.
The resulting devastation has therefore created not only a humanitarian crisis but also disrupted regional trade and economic activity.
In an effort to address the growing crisis, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) convened a stakeholder session on Friday within Niger State.
The gathering, guided by the theme “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Preparedness and Response,” brought together emergency response agencies and collaborators to discuss proactive measures and sustainable strategies for managing recurring floods.
President Bola Tinubu has instructed NEMA and security personnel to escalate rescue and relief missions in the affected zones, highlighting the seriousness and immediacy of the federal government’s reaction.
This announcement came after relentless rainfall that began late Wednesday and extended into Thursday, triggering extensive damage across the area.
Ibrahim Hussaini, the representative for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), provided the latest update.
The intense rainstorm led to severe destruction, sweeping away buildings and damaging critical infrastructure, including roads and a pair of bridges.
According to Hussaini, “The current death toll is 151. 3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away.”
Mokwa serves as a vital commercial corridor linking southern merchants with agricultural producers in the north.
The resulting devastation has therefore created not only a humanitarian crisis but also disrupted regional trade and economic activity.
In an effort to address the growing crisis, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) convened a stakeholder session on Friday within Niger State.
The gathering, guided by the theme “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Preparedness and Response,” brought together emergency response agencies and collaborators to discuss proactive measures and sustainable strategies for managing recurring floods.
President Bola Tinubu has instructed NEMA and security personnel to escalate rescue and relief missions in the affected zones, highlighting the seriousness and immediacy of the federal government’s reaction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment