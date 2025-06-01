Kashmir's Stillness Tells A Story

Boulevard on Dal Lake presents a deserted look. KO photo.

By Ahmad Ayaz

When the recent attack in Pahalgam made the news, everything changed in an instant. Tourists cancelled their trips. Hotels sat empty. Streets that usually buzzed with life fell silent.

In places like Lal Chowk and Dalgate, even the usual evening crowd faded fast. It wasn't just a dip in business, it felt like a wound reopening.

This is what violence does to Kashmir. It doesn't just take lives. It takes away the everyday rhythm of living.

Tourism here isn't just a seasonal industry. It's the thread that ties together livelihoods, memories, and hope. When a visitor steps into a shikara on Dal Lake or hikes through the meadows of Gulmarg, they do more than admire the view. They help keep entire communities afloat.

Roughly one in five people in Kashmir depend on tourism, directly or indirectly. That includes hotel owners, drivers, guides, cooks, craftspeople, and ponywallahs.

When a tourist comes, it sets off a chain. A houseboat gets cleaned, a basket of fresh apples is delivered, a shawl is sold, and a family eats dinner that night.

Handicrafts – those delicate papier-mâché boxes, Pashmina shawls, and hand-knotted carpets – aren't just souvenirs. They're cultural legacies. But with no tourists to buy them, they gather dust in locked shops.

After COVID-19, things were finally picking up. Kashmir welcomed over 18 million tourists in 2022. In 2023, the number touched 2.1 million just in the first quarter. And then, this attack happened.

You can see it in the early shutters. In the anxious eyes of shopkeepers. In the silence where there should be stories, laughter, footsteps.

But the impact isn't just economic. Fear crawls into people's routines. Street vendors don't set up stalls. Families skip evening strolls. It's as if the city holds its breath, waiting for calm to return.

For locals who've lived through decades of tension, every incident feels like a setback. A reminder of a past they're trying to leave behind.

What many don't realize is how deeply tourism connects Kashmir to the outside world.

A tourist isn't just a guest. They're a listener, a witness. They sip kahwa in a local home, buy bread from the same bakery a family does, ask a shopkeeper about the best place to eat.

In doing so, they see a side of Kashmir that headlines miss. And that matters.

These small encounters build trust. They cut through the fog of misinformation. They remind everyone that Kashmir is not just a headline or a conflict zone. It's a place where people live, work, and dream.

For young people, tourism offers more than jobs. It gives them purpose. Many are trained guides, photographers, café owners, or social media storytellers.

Some run small hostels or adventure tour services. Every closed booking, every cancelled trip, shuts another door.

With few options left, some may drift. Not because they want to, but because they feel they have to.

And then there are the women, quietly leading a revolution. In recent years, more Kashmiri women have stepped into tourism: running cafés, managing homestays, selling handmade goods. It's not just about money. It's about freedom and presence.

Yet, after every violent event, families grow hesitant. Progress pauses. Dreams are shelved.

The loss goes far beyond hotels and taxis. Tourism fuels a ripple economy. Think about it - farmers who supply vegetables to hotels, florists who sell garlands for weddings, bakers who deliver bread to guesthouses, even the tailor who stitches pherans for sale.

When tourists stop coming, all these people feel the pinch. Their earnings shrink. Their hope does too.

Still, something shifts when a tourist returns. When someone takes that shikara ride, buys that shawl, eats in that dhaba. It sends a message: we believe in this place. We trust its people. We want to know more.

That's powerful. In a place scarred by strife, tourism becomes a kind of persistence. A choice to keep going.

But Kashmiris can't do it alone. The government needs to step up. Not with statements, but with action. Security must be tight but not intrusive. Infrastructure has to keep up with the rising tourist numbers. Relief for those affected by cancellations is urgent. So is investment in training young people and supporting women entrepreneurs.

And the media? It has a role too. Sensational headlines help no one. What's needed are stories of resilience. Stories of pony handlers who waited weeks for a single customer, of café owners who still open every day, hoping someone walks in, of artists who still paint their valleys in bright colors.

Kashmir is not asking for pity. It's asking for presence. It wants visitors who come not just to see, but to listen. To be part of its story, not just consumers of its pain.

So the next time you think of a getaway, ask yourself: what does a trip mean to you? Relaxation? Escape?

For someone in Kashmir, it could mean rent paid, a loan cleared, a child's school fees covered. It could mean being seen - truly seen - not as a problem, but as people.

Ahmad Ayaz is a freelancer, national TV debater, and columnist. Views are personal. Reach him at [email protected]