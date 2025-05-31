Delhi Weather Today: IMD Warns Against Thunderstorm, Lightening, Light Wet Spell Issues YELLOW Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre warned against possibility of thunderstorm and lightening today and has issued a yellow alert which will remain effective till June 3. Meanwhile, there is no rainfall warning, but light showers are expected during the day as weather conditions have been forecasted to remain partly cloudy. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue till June 4 and abate thereafter.

"Partly cloudy sky, very light to light rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) temporarily reaching 60 kmph during thunderstorm," the Meteorological agency stated in its weather report.

A day before, sudden change in weather conditions was observed across Delhi-NCR and gusty winds were reported. Weather conditions will remain partly cloudy today and temperatures will be lower than normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle one to three notches lower than normal range, around 37-39 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will hover around 25-27 degrees Celsius today.

A day after dark clouds blanketed Delhi-NCR, IMD issued yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightening on June 1.

In a press release dated May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated,“Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi; light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” until June 4.

IMD's orange alert in 8 states

While most of India is on yellow alert today due to the early arrival of monsoon rains, all of seven northeastern states are on orange alert. IMD forecasted possibility of heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh today. Besides these, heavy downpour is likely in Himachal Pradesh as well for which an orange alert is in place.