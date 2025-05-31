403
US Envoy Says Hamas Response To Ceasefire Offer Totally Unacceptable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 31 (KUNA) -- The United States envoy to the Middle East criticized on Saturday the Palestinian resistance group (Hamas) over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal, despite the group saying it would free 10 living and 18 bodies of the hostages from Gaza.
"It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," Steve Witkoff wrote on X.
"Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week.
"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families," he added. (end)
