Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Envoy Says Hamas Response To Ceasefire Offer Totally Unacceptable


2025-05-31 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 31 (KUNA) -- The United States envoy to the Middle East criticized on Saturday the Palestinian resistance group (Hamas) over its response to a US-proposed ceasefire deal, despite the group saying it would free 10 living and 18 bodies of the hostages from Gaza.
"It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward," Steve Witkoff wrote on X.
"Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week.
"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families," he added. (end)
asj


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109619997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search