IPL 2025: Why RCB's Title Chances Soared After Qualifier 1 Win Over PBKS? Reason REVEALED!

Royal Challengers Bangalore have reached the IPL 2025 final after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Historical data suggests they have a high probability of winning their first IPL title, adding to the excitement of their fans.

The IPL playoffs have started with a bang. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and directly qualified for the final, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. RCB fans are already celebrating as the team has inched closer to clinching their maiden IPL title. However, some interesting stats are being cited that suggest RCB has a high chance of getting their hands on the coveted trophy, which has been eluding them since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.

While this is the 18th IPL tournament, it's the 14th edition with the playoff format. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished second on the points table with 18 points and joined Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. As the winner of Qualifier 1, RCB got the advantage of directly playing the final in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, the team winning Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the IPL title 11 times in the last 14 seasons with the playoff format. Before the playoff format was introduced, the IPL followed a knockout system with two semifinals and a final.

In the last 7 IPL editions, the winner of Qualifier 1 took home the coveted trophy. The latest team to do so was Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and then defeated the Pat Cummins-led side in the final in Chennai to clinch their third IPL title and the first since 2014. The other six teams to do so were Chennai Super Kings (3), Mumbai Indians (2), and Gujarat Titans (1).

The interesting stats favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but their performance in the ongoing season has been a treat to watch, with every player contributing to the team throughout the league stage and Qualifier 1. Unlike previous editions, where they relied heavily on Virat Kohli and a few players, this time almost all the players, including Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya. Given the stats and their performance in the IPL 2025, RCB fans are convinced it is going to be the franchise's year to lift the coveted trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final opponent is yet to be decided. In the Eliminator, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans to set up a much-anticipated Qualifier 2 clash against table toppers Punjab Kings, who were defeated by RCB in Qualifier 1. Only three teams are now in a race for the elusive title, while the Gujarat Titans have been knocked out of the tournament after a defeat to MI in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 between MI and PBKS will meet RCB in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. While RCB are chasing their maiden IPL title, PBKS are also aiming for their first, and MI are eyeing a record-breaking sixth title to surpass the tie with Chennai Super Kings.