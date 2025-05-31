National Agriculture Centre And Sheraa Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Agritech Entrepreneurship In The UAE

The partnership aims to foster innovation in the agricultural sector and support Emirati entrepreneurs and farmers in achieving national food security and sustainable development goals.

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – May 2025 – In a step towards fostering innovation in agriculture and strengthening sustainable food security, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) to promote agritech entrepreneurship across the UAE. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Agriculture Centre and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) on the sidelines of the final day of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain.

The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Her Excellency Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa); Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre; and Her Excellency Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi said:“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to the leadership's vision of building a resilient and sustainable food future for the UAE. Supporting innovation and empowering entrepreneurs and Emirati farmers is central to our strategy for enhancing national agricultural production and competitiveness. Through our strategic collaboration with Sheraa, we aim to create an enabling environment that nurtures pioneering ideas and transforms them into impactful ventures. These efforts will lead to the development of climate-smart technological solutions, help reduce agricultural waste and improve resource efficiency-directly supporting our national goals for food security and sustainable agricultural growth.”

He added:“The signing of this agreement during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition underscores the importance we place on the synergy between government entities, the private sector and entrepreneurship enablers. This collaboration ensures that necessary support is extended to farmers and young entrepreneurs, enabling them to play an active role in the transition towards modern, sustainable agricultural systems.”

HE Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said:“This partnership stems from a shared belief that sustainable agriculture forms the foundation for future readiness and acts as a key driver of innovation. Sheraa remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs to turn challenges into opportunities. Through the Sheraa Centre of Excellence for Sustainability, and in collaboration with the National Agriculture Centre, we are supporting a new generation of founders by equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to build impactful ventures that strengthen food security, enhance climate resilience, and contribute to a diversified, future-ready economy.”

The MoU outlines a broad framework for cooperation aimed at advancing the agri-entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE. This includes supporting startups within the sector, promoting knowledge exchange, and launching joint initiatives. The partnership also seeks to promote innovation in sustainable agriculture and agricultural technology.

The initiative is expected to empower local farmers by introducing them to innovative solutions developed by startups, encouraging the adoption of climate-smart farming practices and creating new opportunities to scale their operations-further enhancing their contribution to the national food security agenda.

The meeting also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Agriculture Centre and the New Economy Academy to establish a framework for joint cooperation in developing and implementing training programmes, capacity-building initiatives, and institutional collaboration within the agricultural sector. The MoU aims to design and deliver specialised training and awareness programmes in agriculture, thereby enhancing the competencies of professionals and stakeholders and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The agreement seeks to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and facilitate knowledge transfer by building the technical capabilities of national talent, supporting sustained excellence and the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies. It aims to contribute to sustainable development and food security through targeted educational and awareness initiatives that engage various segments of society, raise environmental and food-related awareness, and advance sustainability goals. The MoU also includes the development of effective governance, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the effective implementation of agreed initiatives, guided by clear performance indicators. These mechanisms are intended to maximise impact, ensure accountability, and foster the continuous improvement of joint cooperation programmes.

Another Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) to establish a general framework for cooperation aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainable development in the UAE. The agreement supports projects and initiatives that align with the nation's environmental goals, the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will collaborate to identify priority areas within sustainable agriculture and food security. This includes developing a portfolio of high-impact initiatives and projects eligible for support by the Fund, ensuring alignment with national strategies such as the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy . The MoU also emphasises the importance of supporting projects that strengthen food security while preserving environmental resources. Furthermore, it aims to stimulate investment in sustainable agriculture by introducing incentive mechanisms and promoting agricultural entrepreneurship.