Look: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025 on Saturday, May 31, besting 107 other talented contestants from around the globe.

She is the 72nd winner of the prestigious and longest-running international beauty pageant.

In a glittering ceremony held at the Hyderabad International Convention and Exhibition Center (HITEX) in Telangana, India, on Saturday evening, Suchata received the coveted“blue crown” from Krystyna Pyszkova, last year's winner from the Czech Republic.

Who Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Born on March 20, 2003, in the vibrant coastal city of Phuket, Thailand, Opal was raised in the world of hospitality as the daughter of hoteliers. A true global citizen, she's trilingual, speaking Thai, English, and Chinese.

She's currently a Political Science major with a focus on International Relations at Thammasat University.

Opal is deeply committed to advocacy. Having undergone surgery at 16 to remove a benign breast lump, she launched the“Opal For Her” campaign, focusing on breast health awareness and early detection. This initiative underscores her dedication to women's health and empowerment.