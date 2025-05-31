Seerat Kapoor On Her Grandfather Roshan Taneja: 'Never Imposed His Vision On Me'
Seerat shared, "I was already training in theatre, western forms of dance, Indian classical and semi-classical music-forms of expression that felt very natural to me. Acting was a natural extension of what I was already doing, just through a different medium."
Talking about her equation with her grandfather, the actress added, "Growing up I was always very deeply connected and attached to Dadaji. How enthusiastically, in his deep voice he would tell me stories he experienced, each time we would get together as a family. I remember his peculiar loud laugh. It lit up our home. I feel extremely fortunate to have had his presence and guidance by my side at a time when I was gaining clarity about what I wanted to pursue in life and decided to formally train under him."
Thanking her grandfather, she said, "My career is a tribute to honour Dadaji and I hope to only make him proud with the work I continue to do.”
Seerat revealed that instead of imposing his vision on her, her grandfather inspired her with great examples.
"Character is recognised by treating everyone respectfully. He taught me not to take my achievements or failures too seriously and to remain authentic with my choices. The principles he instilled in me at a very young age, I carry with me even today,” she added.
Seerat's aunt and mother's real sister is married to Roshan Taneja's son, Rohit Taneja.
Work-wise, she recently appeared in Shravan Jonnada's directorial "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam", where she essayed the role of Sarah.
Touted to be an intense investigative thriller, the drama stars Naresh Agastya as Surya, J.D. Chakravarthi as ACP Vikram, Preeti Jhangiani as Dr. Revathi, and Lavanya as Shalini.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment