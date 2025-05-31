Indigo Update! Airline Announces New Direct Flight Between Adampur To Mumbai - Check Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Saturday, 31 May 2025, announced that it is starting the direct flight operations between Adampur, Jalandhar in Punjab and Mumbai, reported the news agency PTI. The flight operations are set to start from Monday, 2 July 2025, as per the report.

Through this new route launch, the low-cost airline aims to enhance its domestic network in India due to the rising demand for air travel in Indian aviation sector .

“As Adampur becomes our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai, the new route will boost connectivity and economic opportunities. We will continue to enhance our domestic network, catering to the rising demand for air travel in the region,” said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, as per the agency report.

The direct connection between Adampur and Mumbai will seek to provide connectivity between Punjab's agricultural and industrial sectors and major ports in Mumbai to boost trade and national opportunities, cited the agency report.

According to IndiGo data, Adampur will be the airline's 92nd domestic and 133rd overall destination.

IndiGo Travel Advisory

On Saturday, 31 May 2025, IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning travellers of a“slight delay” in flight operations on the East coast of the nation due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: As monsoon showers sweep across the eastern coast, intermittent heavy rains may cause slight delays in flight operations,” said the company in a social media announcement on platform X.

Silchar, Aizawl and Shillong are the primary areas where the flight operations are expected to be disrupted on Saturday, according to the post. However, IndiGo reassured its customers that the teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the journey resumes as soon as possible.

IndiGo also recommended its passengers to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, and also account for additional travel time due to the heavy rainfall.

