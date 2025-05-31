403
Massimiliano Allegri Takes Over as Milan Head Coach
(MENAFN) Italian giants AC Milan confirmed Friday the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, marking a stunning return for the veteran tactician.
The Rossoneri welcomed Allegri back to San Siro with official best wishes but remained silent on contract specifics in their announcement statement.
The 57-year-old manager brings extensive experience with Milan, having previously guided the club from 2010 to 2014, while also commanding city rivals Juventus across two separate tenures spanning 2014-2019 and 2021-2024.
Allegri's trophy cabinet showcases six Serie A championships, with five captured during his Juventus reigns and one secured with Milan during his initial stint at the club.
This appointment represents a significant coup for Milan as they seek to reclaim domestic dominance, banking on Allegri's proven track record of delivering silverware in Italy's top flight.
The experienced coach's familiarity with both Milan's infrastructure and Serie A's competitive landscape positions him strategically to implement immediate tactical improvements for the storied franchise.
