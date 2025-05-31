403
CDC Reaffirms Stance on COVID Vaccinations for Kids
(MENAFN) In a decisive move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reaffirmed its stance recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children—provided that healthcare providers agree it's appropriate.
This announcement directly contradicts recent claims made by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier in the week asserted that the CDC had scrapped the recommendation. HHS is the federal agency that oversees the CDC.
According to an updated immunization schedule posted on the CDC’s official website, “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people ages 6 months and older.” The updated guidance emphasizes a more individualized approach, encouraging what the CDC terms “shared clinical decision-making” between physicians, families, and patients.
“This provision would allow for COVID-19 vaccination in children aged 6 months and older based on shared clinical decision-making, allowing for vaccination of immunocompromised children,” the schedule explains.
The clarification comes in direct response to Kennedy’s misleading Tuesday announcement: “As of today (Tuesday), the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” he claimed.
Kennedy, a well-known vaccine skeptic, made the statement just days after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary revealed that the agency intends to limit the availability of future COVID-19 vaccines to older adults and individuals with pre-existing conditions.
While the FDA signals a shift toward targeted vaccine distribution, the CDC remains committed to providing access to vaccinations for younger, otherwise healthy populations—highlighting a significant divergence in federal messaging.
The contrast marks a sharp pivot from the early pandemic-era push for broad, universal immunization.
