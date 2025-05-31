India Seal Historic Series Win Against Trinidad & Tobago In Landmark Deaf Cricket Tour
Team India clinched the series 3-2, showcasing resilience, tactical brilliance, and team spirit. Notably, India registered a thumping 132-run win in the 2nd ODI match held at the National Cricket Centre. All-rounder Pradeep received the 'Player of the Match' award for his explosive 84-run knock and match-winning 4-wicket haul. The team's T20 performance remained consistent, with India winning all 3 T20 matches against Trinidad & Tobago (India 3 – Trinidad & Tobago 0), while also winning 1 ODI (India 1 – Trinidad & Tobago 0).
This tour, held under the theme "Historic Boundaries, New Beginnings", marks a significant step forward in IDCA's mission to take deaf cricket global and build strong international partnerships.
IDCA President Mr. Sumit Jain expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating,“This series has been a historic and emotional milestone for us. We thank the Trinidad & Tobago Deaf Cricket Association for their warm hospitality. Our players not only displayed excellence but also became ambassadors of inclusion and sporting spirit.”
IDCA CEO Ms. Roma Balwani added,“This isn't just a victory on the field; it is a victory for inclusion, equality, and the global deaf community. We are proud to lead the charge in shaping a more inclusive sporting future.”
The Indian team was led by Captain Virender Singh and coached by Santosh Kumar Rai this successful tour, IDCA has once again demonstrated how deaf athletes can shine at the highest level.
