Unique 5Th-Century Archaeological Treasure Transferred To Ukraine History Museum

The treasure consists of three fibulae (brooches). The most prominent is a large, round fibula that was once silver-plated - a type of ornament typical of the Kyiv archaeological culture (3rd–5th centuries). The other two fibulae are made of silver and belong to the so-called bipartite type, which became widespread in the Northern Black Sea region during that period. A distinctive feature of the silver pair is an elegant crest-like decoration adorned with numerous buttons.

According to museum researchers, no similar items have been documented in academic literature to date, underscoring the uniqueness of this find. Experts believe the treasure may represent a late stage of the Kyiv culture, when ornaments began to be crafted from silver rather than bronze.

The Kyiv culture is considered the earliest archaeological culture associated with the Slavs mentioned in historical sources. Researchers suggest the emergence of silver jewelry may be linked to migratory movements - specifically, the retreat of remnants of Gothic tribes into forested areas following the Hunnic invasions of 375-376 AD.

The treasure was recovered by officers of the Lokhvytsia unit of the Myrhorod District Police Department (Poltava region) as part of a criminal investigation into its illegal possession. The inquiry was launched following a report by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. The investigation is being overseen by the Lokhvytsia office of the Myrhorod District Prosecutor's Office.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications