Three Injured After Russia Drops Explosive From Drone In Chernihiv Region
The city was under attack by FPV (first-person view) drones in the morning.
"The Russians dropped an explosive from a drone directly in central Semenivka, near a store. Three civilians were injured: a 61-year-old man and two women, aged 56 and 67. All have been hospitalized," the statement read.
Read also: Russia amasses forces for potential offensive against Sumy region - Demchenko
Chaus added that other settlements in the community also came under Russian fire. A school building, agricultural facility hangars, and civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.
Russian forces had earlier targeted a passenger train in Semenivka with attack drones.
Photo credit: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration
