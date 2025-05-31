Three Injured After Russia Drops Explosive From Drone In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The city was under attack by FPV (first-person view) drones in the morning.

"The Russians dropped an explosive from a drone directly in central Semenivka, near a store. Three civilians were injured: a 61-year-old man and two women, aged 56 and 67. All have been hospitalized," the statement read.

Chaus added that other settlements in the community also came under Russian fire. A school building, agricultural facility hangars, and civilian vehicles were damaged as a result.

Russian forces had earlier targeted a passenger train in Semenivka with attack drones.

Photo credit: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration