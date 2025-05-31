First Batch Of Ukrainian UAT-TISA Armored Vehicles Delivered To Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the manufacturer's Facebook page.

“The first batch of UAT-TISA armored vehicles, manufactured for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, has been shipped!” the company announced on its social media page.

According to the company, the UAT-TISA is lightweight, mobile, and well-protected. The armored vehicle can be used for cargo transport, mobile teams, and reconnaissance missions.

The UAT-TISA was built on a reinforced TOYOTA LC79 chassis and meets NATO AEP STANAG 4569 Level 1 protection standards.

The vehicle is equipped with a rotating machine gun mount and protective shield. It has undergone comprehensive testing, has been codified in Ukraine, and has received a NATO inventory number (NSN).

Among its advantages is the design of the armored doors, which open in opposite directions, offering additional protection for troops as they exit the vehicle. It also features internal spall liners to protect against shrapnel. RUN-FLAT tire inserts prevent the vehicle from becoming an easy target if the tires are damaged.

The UAT-TISA is also equipped with air conditioning, heating, and ventilation systems to ensure crew comfort. A light-masking mode with special headlights reduces the risk of detection and targeting.

The total weight of the armored vehicle with payload is only 5.5 tons.

Additional options include night vision systems with driver display output, VHF radios, satellite navigation, and electronic warfare equipment. There are also mounts for machine guns.

Sybiha: Ukraine can now cover about 40% ofneeds

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian-made Varta 2 armored vehicle has successfully passed testing and is ready for serial production.

Photo: UkrArmoTech