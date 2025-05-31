'The Phoogdi Dance' From 'Housefull 5' Is An Upbeat Track Adding To The Experience Of The Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The song 'The Phoogdi Dance' from the upcoming multi-starrer film 'Housefull 5' was unveiled on Saturday. The song follows the other tracks from the film like 'Laal Pari', 'Dil E Nadaan', and 'Qayamat'. 'The Phoogdi Dance' is a wild and high-energy track.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar takes centre stage as he draws each of the actors in the film, and spins them in his signature comedy style by doing the 'Phoogdi Dance'. The song is crooned by Krattex, with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Krattex.

The Phoogdi Dance is very popular across all the cultures where women are seen forming a semi-circle and spinning in sync. It's after a while that we see Nana Patekar in this avatar also showcasing the madness that we can expect from the 'Housefull 5' team.

The film features an ensemble cast of 19 actors including Akshay Kumar, joined by returning favourites and some exciting new faces including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Earlier, the trailer of the film was unveiled, and it promises a laughter riot, chaos, drama, and heady dose of entertainment. The trailer begins with a cruise ship stretching across an endless ocean when Nana Patekar's voice-over talking about the character of Ranjit announcing his will of 69 billion pounds. As he announces his will in the name of Jolly, the three Jollys jump in contention in order to get their hands on the money.

The trailer is filled with many references and pays homage to the mainstream Hindi cinema. Including a line from Jackie Shroff when he says,“Cchoti bacchi hai kya?”, a hat-tip to the dialogue from his son Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti'.

The film is said to be shot on a luxurious cruise that journeys from London to France, to Spain and back to the UK. Its glamour, chaos, and comedy on the deck just how the fans love it.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Housefull 5' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.