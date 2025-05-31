Minister Of Public Health Visits HMC's Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, HE Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, conducted a field visit to Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital.
The Minister was received by HE Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of HMC, along with several senior medical and administrative leaders from the Corporation.
During his tour, the Minister was briefed on the advanced medical services provided by the hospital and received a detailed explanation from the medical teams about its facilities and state-of-the-art equipment.
Opened in 2022, Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital is HMC's second-largest healthcare facility. Ideally located in the Tenbek area between Al Khor and Lusail, the hospital serves the needs of populations in the northern region of the country and Doha by providing world-class healthcare services, utilizing the latest medical innovations and technologies. It offers an ideal healing environment with 300 single inpatient rooms, each equipped with the latest medical technologies.
The hospital offers a wide range of medical specialties and services, including obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, adult and pediatric emergency care, and intensive care. It also features 64 outpatient clinics, dialysis services, laboratory services, physiotherapy, clinical imaging, and a rehabilitation unit. Additionally, the hospital is equipped with a robotic pharmacy, a helipad, a conference hall, prayer rooms, and retail outlets for patients and visitors.
The visit comes as part of the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to monitoring the quality of healthcare services in Qatar and supporting efforts to develop and expand these services with high-quality standards that meet the needs and expectations of the community.
