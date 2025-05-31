TV Series About Gambling That Will Keep You on the Edge

(MENAFN)

Bet on These Bingeworthy Gambling Shows! High-Stakes Drama You Can't Miss

There are a handful of TV series about gambling that excite viewers, and I look at the best real and fictional series worth watching.

My list features everything from real poker games to TV series that aren’t focused on gambling but feature plenty of it.

High Stakes Poker

You don’t need Netflix to access the real gambling TV show. High Stakes Poker features real professional and amateur players who bring massive bankrolls to the Las Vegas tables.

Some of the game’s biggest players play on the long-running series, including Daniel Negreanu, Phil Hellmuth, and the late Doyle Brunson. There was always a good storyline to go along with the poker, which typically involved two players arguing.

If you want something real to watch, a good casino TV series is High Stakes Poker.

The Sopranos

Some might question why The Sopranos is on the list, as the TV show is more about crime and gangs. However, gambling features heavily in the unseen footage, especially in the later seasons.

Spoiler alert*** In the later seasons, we see Tony Soprano develop a serious gambling problem, which impacts his life. Movies on gambling addiction are plentiful, but they typically feature generic shots of a player losing all of his money on a roulette wheel or at the blackjack table.

What The Sopranos does so well is focus on the mental state of Soprano, who not only enjoys the casinos, but also horse racing and sports betting.

The Gambler

The Gambler makes the list despite being a movie series. The made-for-TV series features Kenny Rogers as Brady Hawkes, who is a gambling expert in the West.

It shows modern-day bettors how it was back in the day, and although gambling isn’t unregulated anymore, it’s an entertaining series that features some of the acting greats of that generation.

We all know Rogers’ song The Gambler, so it’s about time everyone watched the series. It’s one of the best American casino TV series.

The Casino

I used to love watching The Casino, which showed behind-the-scenes footage of what it’s like to run a Las Vegas casino.

Featuring the dulcet tones of Matt Dusk, who sang the iconic theme song and featured in the show as the house singer, The Casino shined a light on the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, and it was an attempt at a throwback.

Producers wanted to see a return of the “Rat Pack” style of casino. It didn’t exactly work, but the show was good TV. The 13-episode run was far too short, but it was a TV shows about gambling that would be better suited to 2025.

Big Deal

A hit in the 80s, Big Deal ran for two years and showcased the life of Roby Box, who had all the ups and downs of gambling.

I like Big Deal because it accurately portrays gamblers, and it transcends time. He celebrates the wins and suffers through losses. It also focused on the man, rather than the game, so it’s a good insight into the world of gambling.

The internet wasn’t a thing back then, so it was centered around a casino TV series. It was a high rating on IMDb, which isn’t common for a gambling-based series.

Las Vegas

Despite being a Hollywood portrayal of gamblers, Las Vegas is included in the list based on the name alone.

Completed with all the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas, the TV show brings interesting storylines to the viewer. James Cann was at his brilliant best, and although it’s a long way from The Godfather, seeing him in another role is a fresh change.

Vegas casinos aren’t always what they seem to be, especially if you watch Las Vegas, but there was a time when people would dress up and lay down big bets to impress their peers. Las Vegas encapsulates that image, so it’s worth a watch.

Bookie

The most recent TV show about gambling on my list is Bookie. It follows a bookie struggling with the legalization of sports betting in the US, and it’s an accurate depiction of what many have faced.

It ran for just over a year on Max, and although it’s not a series many know about, it has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is excellent for a gambling-based TV series.

FAQs

Was The Gambler a TV series?

The Gambler was a made-for-TV movie series, headlined by Kenny Rogers as the main actor.

Is Casino based on real life?

The movie Casino isn’t based on real life, but it’s inspired by real-life events.

Where can I get The Gambler?

You can watch The Gambler on Apple TV and YouTube.

