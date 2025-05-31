Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel murdered twenty hostages in Gaza

Israel murdered twenty hostages in Gaza


2025-05-31 04:22:41
(MENAFN) As stated by a newspaper study that was released on Friday, Israeli army actions put at risk the lives of a minimum of 54 Israeli hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom were murdered.

The press statement stated that in these 2 years of war on Gaza beginning from Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army's operations, air bombs, caused the hostages death either immediately or "executed by their captors due to military activity close to their whereabouts."

Hamas hasn’t yet made remarks on the newspaper's allegation of killing Israeli hostages.

The newspaper paper stated that while hundreds of air bombs were dodged because of captives closeness issues, theIDF does give permission within a "safe distance" of several hundred meters.

An army source stated"the more strikes there are, the greater the risk.”

And another source acknowledged: "Where there is no information [about captives], the attack proceeds."

