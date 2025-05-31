403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Wants Holding Talks with Chinese President
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to hold discussions with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, following claims that China had breached a recently announced trade agreement.
This development could potentially return the international trade landscape to instability, just after hopes of resolution emerged from the Geneva talks.
“They violated a big part of the agreement we made,” Trump stated to journalists inside the Oval Office.
"I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."
Trump’s statements came in the wake of his allegation that China failed to uphold commitments from the preliminary accord reached during the May 10–11 negotiations in Geneva, possibly reigniting trade friction between the leading global economies.
Earlier that same day, the president posted on social media, claiming that his tariffs had placed China in “grave economic danger,” resulting in factory shutdowns and “civil unrest.”
He asserted that he swiftly reached a trade understanding with China to “save them,” after which the Chinese economy reportedly stabilized.
"Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," Trump continued.
In reaction, China countered by highlighting the United States’ restrictions on semiconductors, again appealing for Washington to “correct” its “erroneous” export control policies.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, according to a news agency.
This development could potentially return the international trade landscape to instability, just after hopes of resolution emerged from the Geneva talks.
“They violated a big part of the agreement we made,” Trump stated to journalists inside the Oval Office.
"I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."
Trump’s statements came in the wake of his allegation that China failed to uphold commitments from the preliminary accord reached during the May 10–11 negotiations in Geneva, possibly reigniting trade friction between the leading global economies.
Earlier that same day, the president posted on social media, claiming that his tariffs had placed China in “grave economic danger,” resulting in factory shutdowns and “civil unrest.”
He asserted that he swiftly reached a trade understanding with China to “save them,” after which the Chinese economy reportedly stabilized.
"Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," Trump continued.
In reaction, China countered by highlighting the United States’ restrictions on semiconductors, again appealing for Washington to “correct” its “erroneous” export control policies.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, according to a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment