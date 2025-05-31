Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Wants Holding Talks with Chinese President

2025-05-31 04:16:59
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to hold discussions with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, following claims that China had breached a recently announced trade agreement.

This development could potentially return the international trade landscape to instability, just after hopes of resolution emerged from the Geneva talks.

“They violated a big part of the agreement we made,” Trump stated to journalists inside the Oval Office.

"I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."

Trump’s statements came in the wake of his allegation that China failed to uphold commitments from the preliminary accord reached during the May 10–11 negotiations in Geneva, possibly reigniting trade friction between the leading global economies.

Earlier that same day, the president posted on social media, claiming that his tariffs had placed China in “grave economic danger,” resulting in factory shutdowns and “civil unrest.”

He asserted that he swiftly reached a trade understanding with China to “save them,” after which the Chinese economy reportedly stabilized.

"Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," Trump continued.

In reaction, China countered by highlighting the United States’ restrictions on semiconductors, again appealing for Washington to “correct” its “erroneous” export control policies.

“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, according to a news agency.

