PMEGP Helps Bihar Youth Launch Two Businesses, Inspires Others To Fight Unemployment
His journey reflects how the flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating sustainable livelihoods and curbing unemployment across the country.
With support from this initiative, Rajeev Pradeep set up two ventures -- one focussed on manufacturing concrete products, and the other producing tofu.
By leasing land near his residence for production, he not only became self-reliant but also created local employment, emerging as a role model for other unemployed youth in the region.
In his concrete manufacturing unit, Pradeep produces items such as paver blocks, checker tiles, concrete benches, bridge blocks, ventilation components, and cover blocks.
Simultaneously, he has entered the food processing sector by launching a tofu (soya paneer) production business, which he sees as a sector with significant growth potential.
Pradeep credits PMEGP as a vital employment generator for both urban and rural youth. Expressing his gratitude, he told IANS, "Prime Minister Modi has stated that we need to become self-reliant by reducing our reliance on foreign goods. In this context, the PMEGP scheme is a significant benefit for society. Additionally, the government's industry department and banks are providing valuable support. I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for implementing this scheme."
Encouraging broader awareness of such beneficial programmes, Pradeep urged socially influential individuals to help spread information about PMEGP among unemployed youth and their families. According to him, greater participation in the scheme could help reduce migration and joblessness in Bihar.
"People should know about PMEGP. They can easily get information about the schemes from the Department of Industries. The youth should generate employment through this. This will also resolve the issue of migration and will help a lot of people who are struggling to find jobs. All this has been possible because of the Prime Minister," he added.
The PMEGP is a credit-linked subsidy scheme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities by establishing micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector.
It is implemented nationally by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), while at the state level, it is carried out through State KVIC Directorates, Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs), and partner banks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment