Spacex Town In Texas Warns Residents Of Possible Loss Of Property Rights
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Starbase, Texas, has notified some residents that they might“lose the right to continue using” their property as they do today, according to a memo obtained by CNBC. In order to accommodate SpaceX's growing activities, the town, which is in Cameron County close to the Gulf Coast, is putting up a new zoning legislation and a detailed municipal plan.</p><p>A notification outlining proposals to allow a mix of "residential, office, retail, and small-scale service uses" in the region was given to property owners inside a proposed "Mixed Use District." The settlement, which is now just 1.6 square miles in size and largely acts as a hub for SpaceX's ambitious Starship rocket program, might undergo a transformation as a result of this change. By integrating commercial and service-oriented projects, the proposed zoning modifications may give SpaceX's operational requirements precedence over current residential usage.</p><p>On June 23, Starbase will have a public hearing over the town's proposed new zoning and map. According to ValleyCentral, Kent Myers, the Starbase municipal administrator who recently accepted the position, signed the notification.</p><p>For Musk's aerospace business, which has changed the region since setting up its launch site in 2014, the town's creation represents a major turning point. About 260 SpaceX personnel make up the anticipated 500 residents of Starbase as of early 2025; the majority of the other occupants are their family, according to the Texas Tribune.</p><p>This week, Starbase took its first official step as a municipality by holding its first city commission meeting. The conference, which took place shortly after the Starship test, focused on the town's twin identities as a SpaceX corporate stronghold and a residential neighborhood.</p><p>The proposed zoning changes could further align Starbase's development with SpaceX's long-term objectives, including plans to expand its launch facilities and support infrastructure.</p>
