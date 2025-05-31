Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Thank-You Message To Japanese Emperor


2025-05-31 03:02:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a thank-you message to the Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
His Highness Crown Prince expressed his gratitude for the warm reception during his official visit to Japan, thanking Emperor Naruhito on behalf of himself and his delegation.
He highlighted that this warm welcome reflects the strong historic ties between the two countries, nurtured by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also appreciated the positive Kuwaiti-japanese discussions on mutual interests and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation to elevate bilateral relations, benefiting both nations and addressing global challenges.
In conclusion, he wished Emperor Naruhito continued good health and success, and further progress and prosperity for Japan and its people. (end)
