403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Greenlights Starlink, OneWeb for Internet Expansion
(MENAFN) South Korea has officially given the green light for Starlink to begin offering satellite-based internet within its borders, according to a news agency on Friday.
Alongside Starlink, the UK-based satellite internet provider OneWeb has also secured regulatory clearance, the nation’s Ministry of Science announced.
The Ministry noted that these services could become available as soon as June, though the timeline may extend to later in the year.
To support its local operations, Starlink—a satellite network under Elon Musk’s SpaceX—has set up a South Korean branch named Starlink Korea.
Meanwhile, OneWeb has entered into separate agreements with domestic partners Hanwha Systems Co. and KT Sat to facilitate its launch.
Part of SpaceX, Starlink has quickly broadened its global operations and is now active in over 125 countries and regions. Its technology leverages a network of low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver internet access to rural and underserved communities worldwide.
Alongside Starlink, the UK-based satellite internet provider OneWeb has also secured regulatory clearance, the nation’s Ministry of Science announced.
The Ministry noted that these services could become available as soon as June, though the timeline may extend to later in the year.
To support its local operations, Starlink—a satellite network under Elon Musk’s SpaceX—has set up a South Korean branch named Starlink Korea.
Meanwhile, OneWeb has entered into separate agreements with domestic partners Hanwha Systems Co. and KT Sat to facilitate its launch.
Part of SpaceX, Starlink has quickly broadened its global operations and is now active in over 125 countries and regions. Its technology leverages a network of low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver internet access to rural and underserved communities worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment