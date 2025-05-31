Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Greenlights Starlink, OneWeb for Internet Expansion

2025-05-31 02:21:31
(MENAFN) South Korea has officially given the green light for Starlink to begin offering satellite-based internet within its borders, according to a news agency on Friday.

Alongside Starlink, the UK-based satellite internet provider OneWeb has also secured regulatory clearance, the nation’s Ministry of Science announced.

The Ministry noted that these services could become available as soon as June, though the timeline may extend to later in the year.

To support its local operations, Starlink—a satellite network under Elon Musk’s SpaceX—has set up a South Korean branch named Starlink Korea.

Meanwhile, OneWeb has entered into separate agreements with domestic partners Hanwha Systems Co. and KT Sat to facilitate its launch.

Part of SpaceX, Starlink has quickly broadened its global operations and is now active in over 125 countries and regions. Its technology leverages a network of low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver internet access to rural and underserved communities worldwide.

MENAFN31052025000045017169ID1109618366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

