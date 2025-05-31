Serbian companies secretly send ammunition to Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused Serbian defense companies of covertly sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, allegedly bypassing Serbia’s official stance of neutrality through deceptive practices and third-party intermediaries.In a statement titled “The Serbian Defense Industry Is Trying to Shoot Russia in the Back”, the SVR claimed that Serbian firms have used fake end-user certificates to funnel arms through countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and certain African nations. These weapons—including an estimated 100,000 rockets, howitzer shells, and around one million rounds of small arms ammunition—were reportedly delivered to Ukrainian forces. The Russian agency also named major Serbian arms producer Yugoimport-SDPR as being involved.The SVR criticized Serbian manufacturers and their supporters for prioritizing profit over longstanding Slavic ties, accusing them of betraying Russia.In response, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić acknowledged that arms exports were discussed during his May meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. He said a joint working group had been formed to investigate the claims. Vučić disputed some of the SVR’s assertions, specifically denying the existence of a contract with the Czech Republic or any deliveries of missiles. He vowed to issue strict directives to prevent any misuse of end-user agreements that might lead to weapons ending up in conflict zones.Vučić reaffirmed Serbia’s intent to maintain balanced relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Despite significant pressure from Western nations, Serbia has so far refused to impose sanctions on Moscow, citing deep historical and cultural ties with Russia.

