Gaza Bleeds: Dead Toll Surpasses 54,300 as Israel Renews Assault

2025-05-31 02:16:12
(MENAFN) At least 54,321 Palestinians have died since October 2023 amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign, according to a Friday report from the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In the latest wave of violence, 72 bodies were recovered over the past day, and 278 more were injured, raising the total number of wounded to 123,770 since the Israeli bombardment began.

The ministry added that many casualties remain buried beneath collapsed buildings or stranded in inaccessible areas, with rescue operations severely hindered.

Israel reignited its military offensive in Gaza on March 18, walking away from a January ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had briefly paused the war.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly. The UN and international aid groups report that entire families are being deprived of food, water, and essential aid, with conditions described as increasingly dire under sustained bombardment.

In a landmark legal development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to actions in Gaza.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military operations in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

