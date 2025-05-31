Sobhita Dhulipala's Birthday Special: A Look At 6 Career-Defining Performances

Sobhita Dhulipala was the runner-up at Femina Miss India 2013 and went on to represent India at Miss Earth 2013, marking the beginning of her journey from beauty queen to screen sensation

Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made on a ₹3.5 crore budget, it earned ₹7 crore. You can stream it now on Prime Video.