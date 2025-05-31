403
Sobhita Dhulipala's Birthday Special: A Look At 6 Career-Defining Performances
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her birthday on May 31st. We're taking a look at her best and highest-grossing films, from 'Raman Raghav 2.0' to 'Ponniyin Selvan'.<img>Actress Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her 33rd birthday on May 31st. Here's a look at 6 of her hit films.<img><p>Sobhita Dhulipala was the runner-up at Femina Miss India 2013 and went on to represent India at Miss Earth 2013, marking the beginning of her journey from beauty queen to screen sensation</p><img><p>Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made on a ₹3.5 crore budget, it earned ₹7 crore. You can stream it now on Prime Video.</p><img>Sobhita entered the South Indian film industry with 'Goodachari' (2018). Made on a budget of 6 crores, it earned around 25 crores. Watch it on Prime Video.<img>'Kurup', starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita, was a hit. Made on a 35 crore budget, it grossed around 81 crores. Available on Netflix.<img>The 2022 film 'Major' was a blockbuster, earning 64-66 crores on a 32 crore budget. Stream it on Netflix.<img>Both parts of 'Ponniyin Selvan', starring Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, were blockbusters. Watch them on Prime Video.
