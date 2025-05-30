Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Awareness Programme At PISQ

Awareness Programme At PISQ


2025-05-30 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) hosted an awareness initiative, bringing together students from the Boys Wing, Girls Wing, and Cambridge Wing for a session led by renowned lawyer and education advocate, Farrukh Dall. With over 18 years of experience in immigration, international business, and constitutional law, Dall, president partner at Trek Law and Bulvar Global - shared insights on justice, educational rights, and the lifelong impact of reading. Representing his organisation Read Pakistan, Dall introduced creative strategies to encourage a reading culture among students and suggested innovative ways to enhance the school's library resources. The session was supported by PISQ board of governors members Atiq and Shahida Atiq, principal Ch Mohammad Afzal, Azmina Saheef and vice-principals Rashid Latif and Summaya Hameed.

MENAFN30052025000067011011ID1109618023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search