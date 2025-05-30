403
Awareness Programme At PISQ
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) hosted an awareness initiative, bringing together students from the Boys Wing, Girls Wing, and Cambridge Wing for a session led by renowned lawyer and education advocate, Farrukh Dall. With over 18 years of experience in immigration, international business, and constitutional law, Dall, president partner at Trek Law and Bulvar Global - shared insights on justice, educational rights, and the lifelong impact of reading. Representing his organisation Read Pakistan, Dall introduced creative strategies to encourage a reading culture among students and suggested innovative ways to enhance the school's library resources. The session was supported by PISQ board of governors members Atiq and Shahida Atiq, principal Ch Mohammad Afzal, Azmina Saheef and vice-principals Rashid Latif and Summaya Hameed.
