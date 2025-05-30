403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AMWAJ DEVELOPMENT UNVEILS GATE ELEVEN DUBAI's NEW ULTRA-LUXURY LIVING STANDARD IN MEYDAN
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AMWAJ Development, a distinguished name in crafting high-end residential and mixed-use communities in Dubai's real estate landscape, announces the launch of Gate Eleven Residences, a landmark project redefining luxury living in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) District 11, Meydan. This third and most ambitious project marks a new chapter in the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which is set to deliver over 2.5 million square feet of premium residential space by 2026.
“Gate Eleven represents our most ambitious project to date, and it is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's growing luxury real estate market,” said Emad Saleh, Chairman of AMWAJ Development.“We believe this development will provide residents with a truly exceptional lifestyle while also solidifying AMWAJ Development as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate market known for delivering quality and value” Strategically positioned just minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall, and Dubai International Airport, with direct connectivity to Al Ain Road, Gate Eleven is an oasis of refined living amidst the city's vibrant heartbeat. Overlooking pristine lagoons and green parklands, it offers both tranquillity and accessibility in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential districts. Strategic growth & vision: With over AED 500 million invested in the past two years, AMWAJ Development is targeting a milestone of AED 1 billion by 2026. The company has three new project launches planned for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful expansion and design-led innovation. Its first two developments, Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, achieved record sell-outs with early handovers planned, collectively valued at over AED 400 million. “We are thrilled to launch Gate Eleven as a continuation of our vision to elevate the standard of modern living in Dubai,” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development.“Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design is reflected in every aspect of this project, and we are confident it will set new benchmarks for luxury living in Meydan.” A new benchmark in smart, sophisticated living: Gate Eleven features a curated collection of elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments across a low-rise six-floor layout. Designed for both families and individuals, each unit boasts premium finishes, expansive layouts, and integrated smart home technology for seamless control of lighting, climate, and security. The project's community-centric design reflects AMWAJ's vision for building dynamic, connected neighbourhoods that foster both wellness and social connection. “At AMWAJ, we aim to create communities that are not just about luxury but about elevating the overall living experience,” said Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development.“Gate Eleven integrates state-of-the-art technology with timeless design to offer residents a smart, convenient, and elegant lifestyle. We are excited to introduce this project as the future of living in Meydan.” World-class amenities: Residents of Gate Eleven will benefit from a thoughtfully curated suite of lifestyle and wellness offerings, including:
“Gate Eleven represents our most ambitious project to date, and it is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's growing luxury real estate market,” said Emad Saleh, Chairman of AMWAJ Development.“We believe this development will provide residents with a truly exceptional lifestyle while also solidifying AMWAJ Development as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate market known for delivering quality and value” Strategically positioned just minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall, and Dubai International Airport, with direct connectivity to Al Ain Road, Gate Eleven is an oasis of refined living amidst the city's vibrant heartbeat. Overlooking pristine lagoons and green parklands, it offers both tranquillity and accessibility in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential districts. Strategic growth & vision: With over AED 500 million invested in the past two years, AMWAJ Development is targeting a milestone of AED 1 billion by 2026. The company has three new project launches planned for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful expansion and design-led innovation. Its first two developments, Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, achieved record sell-outs with early handovers planned, collectively valued at over AED 400 million. “We are thrilled to launch Gate Eleven as a continuation of our vision to elevate the standard of modern living in Dubai,” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development.“Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design is reflected in every aspect of this project, and we are confident it will set new benchmarks for luxury living in Meydan.” A new benchmark in smart, sophisticated living: Gate Eleven features a curated collection of elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments across a low-rise six-floor layout. Designed for both families and individuals, each unit boasts premium finishes, expansive layouts, and integrated smart home technology for seamless control of lighting, climate, and security. The project's community-centric design reflects AMWAJ's vision for building dynamic, connected neighbourhoods that foster both wellness and social connection. “At AMWAJ, we aim to create communities that are not just about luxury but about elevating the overall living experience,” said Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development.“Gate Eleven integrates state-of-the-art technology with timeless design to offer residents a smart, convenient, and elegant lifestyle. We are excited to introduce this project as the future of living in Meydan.” World-class amenities: Residents of Gate Eleven will benefit from a thoughtfully curated suite of lifestyle and wellness offerings, including:
-
Amenities: Infinity pool, gym, sauna, table tennis, boxing studio, gaming room, boho garden, yoga studio, lobby lounge, kids area and kids art studio, and pool table.
Retail amenities: Restaurant, pharmacy, café, market, nail studio, barber shop, wellness centre, pet shop.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment