AMWAJ DEVELOPMENT UNVEILS GATE ELEVEN DUBAI's NEW ULTRA-LUXURY LIVING STANDARD IN MEYDAN

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AMWAJ Development, a distinguished name in crafting high-end residential and mixed-use communities in Dubai's real estate landscape, announces the launch of Gate Eleven Residences, a landmark project redefining luxury living in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) District 11, Meydan. This third and most ambitious project marks a new chapter in the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which is set to deliver over 2.5 million square feet of premium residential space by 2026.

“Gate Eleven represents our most ambitious project to date, and it is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's growing luxury real estate market,” said Emad Saleh, Chairman of AMWAJ Development.“We believe this development will provide residents with a truly exceptional lifestyle while also solidifying AMWAJ Development as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate market known for delivering quality and value”

Strategically positioned just minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall, and Dubai International Airport, with direct connectivity to Al Ain Road, Gate Eleven is an oasis of refined living amidst the city's vibrant heartbeat. Overlooking pristine lagoons and green parklands, it offers both tranquillity and accessibility in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential districts.

Strategic growth & vision:

With over AED 500 million invested in the past two years, AMWAJ Development is targeting a milestone of AED 1 billion by 2026. The company has three new project launches planned for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful expansion and design-led innovation. Its first two developments, Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, achieved record sell-outs with early handovers planned, collectively valued at over AED 400 million.

“We are thrilled to launch Gate Eleven as a continuation of our vision to elevate the standard of modern living in Dubai,” said Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development.“Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design is reflected in every aspect of this project, and we are confident it will set new benchmarks for luxury living in Meydan.”

A new benchmark in smart, sophisticated living:

Gate Eleven features a curated collection of elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments across a low-rise six-floor layout. Designed for both families and individuals, each unit boasts premium finishes, expansive layouts, and integrated smart home technology for seamless control of lighting, climate, and security. The project's community-centric design reflects AMWAJ's vision for building dynamic, connected neighbourhoods that foster both wellness and social connection.

“At AMWAJ, we aim to create communities that are not just about luxury but about elevating the overall living experience,” said Aida El Shahabi, COO of AMWAJ Development.“Gate Eleven integrates state-of-the-art technology with timeless design to offer residents a smart, convenient, and elegant lifestyle. We are excited to introduce this project as the future of living in Meydan.”

World-class amenities:



Amenities: Infinity pool, gym, sauna, table tennis, boxing studio, gaming room, boho garden, yoga studio, lobby lounge, kids area and kids art studio, and pool table. Retail amenities: Restaurant, pharmacy, café, market, nail studio, barber shop, wellness centre, pet shop.

Residents of Gate Eleven will benefit from a thoughtfully curated suite of lifestyle and wellness offerings, including:

Powered by strategic partnership – Zed Capital Real Estate:

AMWAJ has partnered with Zed Capital Real Estate as its exclusive strategic sales and property management partner. Headed by renowned property expert Zeina Khoury, Zed Capital brings deep industry expertise and full-spectrum real estate services ranging from registration and SPA processing to leasing, snagging, handover coordination, and long-term property management.

“With a client-first approach and market-leading knowledge, Zed Capital ensures every stage of the buyer journey is managed with precision and care. We're proud to have them represent Gate Eleven in the market,” added Murad Saleh.

A prime investment opportunity:

AMWAJ is offering an investor-friendly and attractive 50/50 payment plan, with 50% due during construction and the remaining 50% on handover, scheduled for Q4 2027. With starting prices from AED 1.2 million for a one-bedroom unit, Gate Eleven presents a rare opportunity for end-users and investors seeking strong ROI and long-term value in a thriving luxury market.

The time to invest is now:

With Dubai's real estate market continuing its healthy upward trajectory, and property values expected to potentially double in the coming years, Gate Eleven stands out for its location, quality, and long-term appreciation potential. Compared to global markets like New York, London, and Singapore, Dubai offers greater room for appreciation, making it a highly attractive destination and the ideal time to invest.

ABOUT AMWAJ DEVELOPMENT:

AMWAJ Development is a fast-growing real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates. Its founders and management team have over 27 years of international experience in Europe and the Middle East. AMWAJ Development focuses on the construction and sale of residential and commercial projects with a commitment to deliver luxurious, contemporary family-centric living spaces in Dubai's most popular neighbourhoods.

AMWAJ Properties focuses on the development and sale of residential and commercial properties committed to delivering high-quality, green spaces and innovative real estate solution in Dubai. AMWAJ Living Solutions offers after-sales services to maintain and enhance the living experience through several bespoke services including interior design and apartment customisation. AMWAJ Facilities Management ensures the optimum operation and care for the community including building and facilities maintenance, hygiene, landscaping, security, and utilities management.

AMWAJ Development's mission is to redefine Dubai's luxury mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence. The company is committed to creating landmark projects that offer luxurious, contemporary residences with high-quality finishing and smart technologies. Through its developments, it aims to create a cosmopolitan community that thrives on community spirit and environmental friendliness, adding significant value to the living experience and the property for both residents and outsiders.

Since 1997, its founders have been at the forefront of design and construction, having delivered residential and commercial properties across Europe and the Middle East. Its success and legacy is in the artistry of its craft to deliver unparalleled quality and innovation. As it steps into Dubai's growing real estate market, its journey continues and is marked by a dedication to shaping a future that respects the environment, offers meticulously designed living experiences, and enhances the overall communities where it develops.