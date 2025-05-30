Line Investments & Property Heats Up The Season With The UAE's Biggest Summer Shopping Carnival Your Passport To Prizes!



31 Days of Rewards Across 12 Malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra

Spend AED 200 to win 5 Chevrolet Spark EUV – Shop, stamp your passport & Win 40 travel packages! Enjoy Global-Themed Experiences, Cultural Activations, Live Entertainment, and Exclusive Offers

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property SP LLC, the shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu International Holdings Ltd, has officially launched the much-anticipated Summer Shopping Carnival, a month-long retail festival set to transform the shopping experience across 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra from 30 May to 29 June 2025.

The Summer Shopping Carnival is designed to celebrate community, culture, and commerce by offering an immersive retail experience combining exclusive promotions, cultural festivities, and life-changing raffle draws.

Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at any participating outlet can register their receipts and enter a digital raffle draw for the chance to win brand-new Chevrolet Spark EUV presented by Bin Hamoodah Auto, the campaign's title partner.

In addition to this, they will receive a Mall Passport with exclusive offers from participating malls. While exploring entertainment and retail options, they can collect five stamps from different malls to enter a draw for all-inclusive travel packages from Nex World Travel and Tourism LLC.

Commenting on the initiative, Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, stated:“The Summer Shopping Carnival is not only a celebration of summer, but a reflection of our commitment to delivering vibrant and rewarding experiences for the communities we serve. By combining global cultural themes, attractive prizes, and family-focused entertainment, we aim to reinforce our position as a leading force in the region's retail landscape.”

Each participating mall will feature a distinct cultural theme, providing shoppers with a glimpse into traditions from around the world. Al Wahda Mall, Al Raha Mall, and Mushrif Mall will highlight European festivals, while Al Foah Mall and Al Falah Central Mall will celebrate UAE and GCC heritage. Khalidiyah Mall will present an Egyptian theme, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre will showcase Chinese traditions, Forsan Central Mall and Barrari Outlet Mall will bring to life Middle Eastern culture, and Mazyad Mall and Al Dhafra Mall will feature a blend of Asian and Middle Eastern experiences.

Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property, shared:“The Summer Shopping Carnival reflects our vision to transform malls into vibrant community destinations. By combining exciting rewards, global cultural themes, and engaging entertainment, we are creating experiences that go beyond traditional shopping. This initiative is about building connections, enriching everyday moments, and offering our visitors more reasons to return - again and again.”

Ayman Al Bijawi, Director of Sales & Marketing at Bin Hamoodah Auto, added,“We're proud to partner with Line Investments & Property for this year's Summer Shopping Carnival, an initiative that brings communities together and highlights innovation in customer experience. As part of this campaign, we're showcasing the all-new electric Chevrolet Spark EUV from Bin Hamoodah Auto, a vehicle that represents the future of smart, sustainable mobility. With its zero-emissions performance, modern design, and advanced technology, the Spark EUV reflects our commitment to driving innovation and delivering real value to our customers.”

“Our partnership with Line Investments & Property for the Summer Shopping Carnival reflects a mutual commitment to enriching communities through immersive, value-driven experiences,” said Mohmmed Yahya, Chairman of Nex World Travel and Tourism LLC.“At Nex World, we create journeys that connect people, cultures, and dreams. This is why this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver travel experiences that are purposeful, memorable, and globally inspired.”

This initiative reflects Line Investments & Property's ongoing mission to innovate across the shopping centre ecosystem through strategic marketing and experiential retail.

Media Backgrounder/Boilerplate: Line Investments & Property L.L.C

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu International Holdings Ltd, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.