Midwest Tropical Elevates Interior Design With Custom Water Walls For Modern Spaces.

Midwest Tropical, the nation's leading designer and manufacturer of custom water features, proudly announces its latest line of water wall installations-an innovative fusion of art, architecture, and tranquility for contemporary commercial interiors. These sleek, vertical water walls offer clients a sophisticated way to enhance spaces with the calming effect of flowing water.

Backed by over four decades of experience, Midwest Tropical continues to set the industry standard for water feature craftsmanship. Its water wall collection showcases the perfect balance between function and form, delivering visually captivating designs that also serve as sound barriers, room dividers, or ambient backdrops.

What Is a Water Wall?

A water wall is a vertical water feature where water flows down a flat or textured surface, often encased in glass, stone, acrylic, or stainless steel. This elegant effect creates a serene ambiance while adding movement and visual interest to any space. Midwest Tropical's water walls can be installed freestanding or integrated into existing walls for a seamless, architectural look.

“Our goal is to help clients bring the beauty and tranquility of nature indoors,” said a spokesperson for Midwest Tropical.“With our custom-designed water walls, we're offering not just decoration, but a full sensory experience.”

Custom Designs for Any Environment

From high-end hospitality spaces and corporate offices to healthcare facilities and private spaces, Midwest Tropical tailors every water wall to the specific vision and needs of the client. Each installation is custom-built at the company's Chicago-based facility, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail from concept to completion.

Design options include:



Frameless or framed glass water walls

LED lighting integration for mood enhancement

Choice of surface materials: stone, acrylic, metal, or glass

Custom sizing for wall-mounted or freestanding applications Logo etching for branding in commercial environments



Why Choose Midwest Tropical's Water Walls?

Midwest Tropical has become synonymous with quality, creativity, and reliability. Its water walls are engineered for durability, low maintenance, and quiet operation, making them ideal for high-traffic and high-visibility areas. The water circulation systems are designed to be energy-efficient, reducing water waste while maintaining consistent flow and clarity.

“Our water walls are more than just statement pieces-they're investments in well-being and design,” said the spokesperson.“Whether used to impress clients, soothe patients, or create a modern ambiance, our water walls transform ordinary interiors into memorable experiences.”

Bring Your Vision to Life

Midwest Tropical's in-house team of designers, engineers, and installers work collaboratively with architects and interior designers across the U.S. to deliver turnkey solutions that meet even the most complex design goals.

About Midwest Tropical:

Midwest Tropical is a family-owned company based in Chicago, specializing in custom indoor water features, including water walls, bubble walls, rain curtains, and more. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and client satisfaction, Midwest Tropical brings imagination to life-one drop at a time.