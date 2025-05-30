Bob Bartosiewicz Of CGI Digital Featured In LA Weekly Story About His Career From Small-Town Roots To National Impact

Bob Bartosiewicz

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What does it look like when persistence, innovation, and community values reshape the digital landscape? Bob Bartosiewicz, founder and CEO of CGI Digital in Rochester, New York, offers one compelling answer. His journey from small-town beginnings to national influence is the focus of a feature article in LA Weekly , detailing a career defined by relentless work ethic and a mission to empower local communities through technology.Growing up in Thomaston, Connecticut, Bartosiewicz was shaped by a blue-collar upbringing that emphasized commitment and grit. His early entrepreneurial experience in rust-proofing products during brutal upstate New York winters set the tone for a business career rooted in finding opportunity where others might see obstacles. This foundational mindset carried over into the formation of CGI Digital, a company that started in the 1990s with hand-drawn promotional maps and has since evolved into a digital agency connecting municipalities and small businesses across the nation.CGI Digital now stands at the intersection of digital marketing, civic engagement, and economic development. With a team of 300 and long-term partnerships with organizations such as the US Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities, Bartosiewicz has built more than a company-he's built a platform for revitalizing community communication in the digital age. His deliberate choice to keep CGI's headquarters in Rochester, rather than relocating to a major tech hub, reinforces his belief in mid-sized cities as vital contributors to national innovation.A standout moment in the article is the spotlight on Hellonation, a video-first platform launched by Bartosiewicz to celebrate and connect communities. With its grassroots storytelling approach and national tour launched in March 2025, Hellonation embodies Bartosiewicz's vision for a digital town square that honors local voices while driving economic momentum. His commitment to serving small to mid-sized businesses, those often overlooked in the digital economy, illustrates a consistent focus on equity and accessibility in marketing services.Bartosiewicz's story, covered in LA Weekly, paints a portrait of a leader committed to long-term impact rather than short-term gain. It is a testament to how enduring values and adaptive strategy can coexist to shape not just a business, but a national movement.Read the full story here: From Small-Town Roots to National Impact: The Story of CGI Digital Founder Bob BartosiewiczAbout HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

